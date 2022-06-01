CRD warns of 'above average' mosquito numbers at beach near Victoria

The Capital Regional District says it's aware of an "above average" number of nuisance mosquitoes at Island View Beach this year.

The CRD says the increase is largely due to unseasonably wet conditions on Vancouver Island over the first five months of 2022.

The regional district says it has some short-term and long-term plans in the works to deal with the increase in mosquitoes.

The CRD adds that it's working with the District of Central Saanich and Tsawout First Nation on ways to address the mosquitoes in an "environmentally appropriate" way.

Island View Beach is pictured: June 17, 2020 (CTV News)

In the short term, the CRD plans to apply larvicide in problem areas, improve access to ditches, maintain a sewer flapper gate at the beach, and clear ditch obstructions with hand tools to mitigate mosquito breeding.

In the long term, the regional district plans to perform ditch maintenance with heavy equipment, but only once it's dry enough to access all areas of the park.

The CRD, Central Saanich and the Tsawout First Nation have been monitoring mosquito levels in the region for the past 25 years, with input from private consultants throughout the years.