CRD to tackle blue-green algae issues at Elk Lake

The Capital Regional District is looking to fight dangerous and recurring blue-green algae blooms at Elk Lake in Saanich, B.C.

The CRD is looking for interested vendors to install an underwater bubbler system to bring oxygen into the lake by the end of this year.

A study last year recommended an oxygen-diffuser system to address water quality issues in the ecosystem.

Blue-green algae has been an ongoing problem at the lake, especially during the summer months, when it poses serious health risks to people and pets using the lake.

The CRD says two oxygen generators on shore will deliver air to a diffusion line reaching approximately 10 metres from shore into the deepest part of the lake.

"Ideally we'd like to improve the water quality so that the lake can continue to be used by a variety of users for decades to come," said CRD parks committee chair Rebecca Mersereau.

The project is expected to get underway this summer.