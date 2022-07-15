CRD supports settling land claims for Vancouver Island rail corridor

The Capital Regional District is calling on the federal and provincial governments to settle land claims with Indigenous groups in an effort to revive Vancouver Island's rail corridor.

In a news release Thursday, the CRD board announced its support for the Island Corridor Foundation's call to settle the land claims to advance rail travel as a transportation option on the island.

"We need to have meaningful conversations with communities along the Island Rail Corridor about our shared future," said CRD board chair Colin Plant. "We want to keep options open for growth and development while listening to and respecting interests of local First Nations."

The 295-kilometre rail corridor is owned by the non-profit foundation, which has long advocated to restore rail service along the former Esquimalt and Nanaimo (E&N) Railway route.

The Snaw-Naw-As Nation launched a court challenge last year seeking a portion of the corridor that crosses its reserve near Nanoose, B.C., after its initial court claim was denied.

The B.C. Court of Appeal has given the federal government until March 2023 to determine its intent for the corridor before the nation can go back to court and ask for the land to be returned.

Settling the claim is crucial to any future development of that portion of the corridor.

"The CRD board has consistently recognized the Island Rail Corridor as a key component of the regional transportation system," the directors said in the release.

"After Indigenous claims are settled, development of the corridor would entail more in-depth financial analysis working with regional districts, municipalities, and nations in partnership with the provincial and federal governments."

Multiple studies over the years have estimated the cost of restoring all or part of the rail line for commuter use at between $430 million and $1 billion.