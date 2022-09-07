CRD replacing gas-to-electricity plant at Hartland Landfill with new facility
A new energy plant that converts landfill gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) is coming to the Hartland Landfill, the Capital Regional District announced Wednesday.
The RNG facility will take gas generated by organic waste in the landfill and convert it into renewable natural gas, which is a "carbon-neutral energy," according to the CRD.
The upgraded biogas will then be sold to FortisBC to be mixed and used with its existing natural gas distribution system.
The CRD says the new facility will reduce the region's greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 450,000 tonnes over the next 25 years.
It will also replace the landfill's existing gas to electricity plant, which was built 2004.
The electricity plant currently provides power to about 1,600 homes in the region. However, the CRD says the plant's reaching the end of its service life, and would need to be expanded to keep up with the increasing volume of biogas being generated at the Hartland Landfill.
Instead of expanding the plant, the CRD decided to replace it with the RNG facility, which will be built in the same space as the existing electricity plant without the need for a larger property.
It can also accommodate the increase in biogas being generated at the landfill, and RNG has a "number of end uses" that electricity does not have, according to the CRD.
The new RNG facility will be built by Waga Energy. The CRD has a contract with Waga Energy to design and build the facility by September 2024, and to operate it on the CRD's behalf for the next 25 years.
It's also responsible for decommissioning the current gas to electricity plant.
CTV News has reached out to the CRD for further details, including the estimated construction cost of the new facility.
Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 1:15 P.M.
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers outage sparks deal in Canada between major telecoms
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
BREAKING | Rogers outage sparks deal in Canada between major telecoms
The federal Industry Minister says Canada's major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to 'ensure and guarantee' emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Inflation pressures take centre stage as Liberal cabinet meets
Inflation and what the federal government can do to help Canadians weather rising costs took centre stage Wednesday as the Liberal cabinet gathered for a second day of meetings in Vancouver.
Vancouver
-
Man wanted Canada-wide after dozens of buses damaged in Vancouver
A man is wanted Canada-wide on several charges after dozens of buses were damaged on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this year.
-
LIVE @ 1:15 PT
LIVE @ 1:15 PT | Cost-of-living supports to be unveiled by B.C. premier
With inflation forcing many British Columbians to stretch their budget, the province's premier is expected to announce some cost-of-living supports for residents.
-
B.C. public-sector union reaches tentative agreement days after pausing job action
A union representing thousands of public service employees in B.C. says it's reached a tentative agreement, more than a week after it paused strike action.
Edmonton
-
Half of Jasper still without power on third day of fire-induced outage
Half of Jasper's residents were still without power midday Wednesday, more than 50 hours after a wildfire in Jasper National Park burned down 18 power poles that service the mountain town.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Mistrial application by Northlands cashiers rejected, wrongful dismissal trial ordered to resume
A justice has denied a request for a mistrial by a group of former Northlands cashiers who say their original lawyer was racist and unprofessional, which they argued could skew the court's opinion of their claim.
Toronto
-
Noticing more wasps in Ontario? Here's why
If you’ve noticed more wasps than usual lately, or that the wasps you encounter seem more aggressive, there's a reason.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers about new school bus lighting system. These are the rules
Ontario drivers are being warned about a new school bus lighting system as students head back to the classroom.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Traffic heavy on DVP, Highway 404 and 401 as police investigate 'road rage shooting incident'
Parts of two major highways in Toronto were closed early this afternoon as police investigated an alleged 'road rage shooting incident.'
Calgary
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Calgarians to be honoured for bravery by Canada's Governor General
Canada's Governor General will be honouring a group of five Calgarians, along with other Canadians, this week for their selfless acts of courage that saved the lives of others.
-
CCMA Country Music Week in Calgary: What’s happening and where
Country Music Week runs from Sept. 8 to 11 and includes plenty of musical performances from celebrated Canadian country musicians.
Montreal
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Liberals criticize wealth tax proposal as attack on farmers
Three of Quebec's main parties are taking aim at a proposal by Quebec solidaire to introduce wealth and inheritance taxes on people with assets worth $1 million or more.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime
In a surprising twist of events following drama at the National Assembly, the PCQ saw its popularity skyrocket and its leader, Éric Duhaime, thrust into the spotlight.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
Report says Nova Scotia can do more to offset impact of inflation
A new report says 50 per cent of Nova Scotia workers are earning less than they need to meet their basic needs because wages are failing to keep up with inflation.
Winnipeg
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
Smiles as Manitoba students, teachers return to a normal school year
Students and teachers alike were all smiles as classes resumed at Prairie Sunrise School, one of many Manitoba grade schools ushering in the 2022-23 school year.
-
Why parents should be cautious when sharing back-to-school pictures
With many parents sharing photos of their kids heading back to school, a safety expert warns that these pictures could contain sensitive information that should not be posted online.
Kitchener
-
Ezra Avenue investigation continues, local officials react to destructive gathering
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he is hoping to get those involved in a destructive party back “on the right track” after a trail of destruction was left along Ezra Avenue.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
-
Construction of first-ever bicycle signals underway in Guelph
The first-ever bicycle signals are coming to Guelph as construction gets underway at two locations in the city.
Regina
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
-
'Like TNT': Experts say Saskatchewan attacks underscore need for justice support
A deadly stabbing rampage over the Labour Day weekend in rural Saskatchewan underscores a critical lack of social supports in Canada's justice system, experts say.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bradford man, 20, charged in weekend homicide
Police in Bradford say they have identified a man killed on Sunday, and released the identity of the the young man accused in his death.
-
Three people injured, including baby, in school bus collision with SUV
Emergency crews attended a collision involving a school bus and an SUV that injured three people, including a baby, on Wednesday morning in Caledon.
-
Multiple drivers charged with speeding in school zones: OPP
Provincial police in Orillia report eight drivers were charged with speed-related offences in school zones on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Sudbury police nab stunt driver in school zone
A Sudbury driver was charged with stunt driving near a Donovan area elementary school on students' first back in class, police say.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.