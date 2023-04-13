Crash knocks out power to thousands in Tofino, Ucluelet

Thousands of BC Hydro customers lost power after an excavator crashed into a power line on Thursday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, a semi-truck towing an excavator lost its load, causing the excavator to roll into a power line near Tofino.

About 4,650 BC Hydro customers in Tofino and Ucluelet lost power in the crash.

Driver Waylon Savey Sr. says the crash occurred about 15 kilometres away from the junction between Ucluelet and Tofino.

BC Hydro says it has dispatched crews to the scene, but it's unclear how long it will take to get power back online as of Thursday afternoon.

April 13, 2023. (BC Hydro)