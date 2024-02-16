VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

    • Cowichan Valley residents hold safety rally over decriminalization

    People in the Cowichan Valley are saying enough is enough and want an end to decriminalization after an area of Duncan has been plagued by illegal drug use.

    Dozens showed up to a safety rally Friday morning at the location of a suspicious fire last weekend that destroyed the Neighbourhood Thrift Store to protest the ongoing problem.

    The group's proposed solution is to support people with mental health and addictions through complex care facilities instead of decriminalization.

