VICTORIA -- The Vancouver Island health authority is temporarily relocating its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ladysmith due to extremely hot weather.

Island Health says it’s moving the clinic from Aggie Hall to the Cedar Community Centre, approxim aggie hall ately 12 kilometers away.

The move is being made because Aggie Hall does not have air conditioning, according to Island Health.

The change will affect people who are scheduled to get vaccines at Aggie Hall on June 25 and 26, and July 1 to 3.

The Cedar Community Centre is located at 2388 Cedar Road in Nanaimo.

“The health and safety of our clients, staff and volunteers is a top priority for Island Health,” said the health authority in a statement Friday. “Everyone affected will be directly contacted and notified by Island Health. Their appointment time and date will remain the same.”

People without an appointment may still walk in for their first dose at the Cedar Community Centre, or any another Island Health immunization clinic.

“We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we deal with the effects of this extreme weather event,” Island Health said.

The health authority says it continues to monitor conditions at other mass immunization clinics but currently there are no other changes of venues planned.