COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has ended

Vancouver -

The COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.

The health authority announced the end of the outbreak - which was first declared on Sept. 19 - in a news release Thursday.

"With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care there are no longer cases of COVID-19 at the home and all additional test results are negative," Island Health said in its statement.

In total, just two people - both residents - tested positive for the coronavirus during the outbreak.

Now that the outbreak is over, the facility will undergo extensive cleaning and reopen to pre-planned visitors, new admissions and transfers on Oct. 12, Island Health said.

That date is also when outings will resume.

The end of the outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre means there are no longer any active outbreaks of COVID-19 in health-care facilities on Vancouver Island.