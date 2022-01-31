COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Province to provide update on weekend cases

Health officials in British Columbia will provide their first COVID-19 update of the week on Monday.

The update will come in a written statement from the provincial Health Ministry after 3 p.m. and will provide data on COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and new cases recorded over the weekend.

It follows Friday's announcement that nine people died of COVID-19 in B.C. None of the deaths were recorded in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 168 people.

At the end of last week there were 112 people in hospital with COVID-19 on the island, including 11 patients in critical care.

NEW CASES

There were 264 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Island Health region Friday, according to the Health Ministry. The new cases were among 2,137 new daily cases confirmed across the province.

However, the ministry noted that its Friday numbers were provisional due to a "delayed data refresh" and were subject to change.

Health officials say that while confirmed tests are only a fraction of B.C's total number of COVID-19 cases, the totals are an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

As of Friday, there were 30,012 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,722 active cases in the island region, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.8 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 43.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has suggested some B.C. pandemic restrictions may be lifted as early as Family Day, Feb. 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.