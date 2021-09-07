VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide their first COVID-19 update of the week on Tuesday, revealing how many new cases and deaths were recorded over the long weekend.

Premier John Horgan will also join provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to provide details about B.C.’s new COVID-19 vaccine card.

The announcement will be streamed here LIVE @ 2 p.m.

The proof-of-vaccine card will go into effect on Sept. 13, when residents will need at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to enter restaurants, gyms and events. A second dose of vaccine will be required in mid-October for the same kinds of activities.

Health officials identified 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region on Friday. The cases were among 671 new cases found across B.C.

As of the end of last week, there were 5,872 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 539 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 455 active cases in the region Friday, including 219 in the South Island, 168 in the Central Island and 68 in the North Island.

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Friday. All of the deaths were in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,827 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 48 in the Vancouver Island region.

Fourteen people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island on Friday and 12 patients were in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Friday, 84.8 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.1 per cent had received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,509,127 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.