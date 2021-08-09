VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon, revealing whether new infections continue to trend upward in the province.

The update is expected to come in a written statement Monday from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, who spoke with reporters about vaccinations during a teleconference earlier in the day.

On Friday, officials identified 27 new COVID-19 cases in the Vancouver Island region, among 464 new cases found across B.C.

The island region has recorded 5,391 cases since the pandemic began and 41 people in the region have died.

There were 145 active cases in the island region Friday, including one person in hospital and one more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 139 active cases Friday, including 74 in the South Island, 59 in the Central Island and six in the North Island.

There were no deaths related to the disease reported on Friday, leaving the provinces' death toll at 1,772.

As of Friday, 81.8 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.9 per cent had received two doses.

