VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will deliver their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Thursday’s announcement that 120 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in B.C., including five new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Authorities have now confirmed 146,794 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, including 5,145 cases in the island region.

One more person has died of COVID-19 in the province, health officials announced Thursday, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 1,739. The victim was in their 80s and died after an outbreak at a hospital in Richmond.

Forty-one people in the Vancouver Island region have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 83 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including four people in hospital and one more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 55 of the active cases Thursday, including 40 in the South Island, seven in the Central Island and eight in the North Island.

Approximately 76.5 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

