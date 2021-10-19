COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Victoria -

Provincial health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia on Tuesday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will take questions from the media in a weekly briefing on the coronavirus.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

Over the weekend, health officials identified 169 new COVID-19 cases in the Vancouver Island region, among 1,846 new cases found across B.C.

There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 521 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 437 active cases Monday, including 187 in the South Island, 204 in the Central Island and 46 in the North Island.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 46 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 27 patients in critical care.

Over the weekend, 26 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C., including three deaths in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,081 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 83 people in the island region.

There are currently 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across B.C., including one in the Island Health region.

The outbreak on Vancouver Island is located at Tofino General Hospital, where five patients have tested positive for the disease as of Friday.

As of Monday, 89.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 83.4 per cent have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 8,060,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.

