COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide new case update

Victoria -

Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update Monday on the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths recorded over the weekend.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Friday's announcement that 341 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province, including 68 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 3,035 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 448 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health data identified the locations of 401 active cases Friday, including 92 in the South Island, 202 in the Central Island and 107 in the North Island.

Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. on Friday. None of the deaths were in the Vancouver Island region. Three deaths were in the Fraser Health region, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,322 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. including, 119 deaths in the island region.

There are currently 51 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 15 patients in critical care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said there was no indication Friday that a new coronavirus variant of concern (VOC), known as omicron, had made its way to the province.

"At this time, there is no evidence that this variant has been introduced into British Columbia," Dix and Henry said in a statement.

Approximately 350,000 children between five and 11 years old are eligible to get shots of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Health Canada approved the pediatric shot for use in Canada after an independent scientific review confirmed the first vaccine formulated for younger children is safe and effective.

As of Friday, roughly 91 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.6 per cent had received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.