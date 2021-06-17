VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 recorded over the past 24 hours.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 113 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including four in the Vancouver Island region.

Four more people in B.C. died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,738. None of the victims were in the island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has now recorded 5,140 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 85 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including three people in hospital and one more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 57 of the active cases Wednesday, including 42 in the South Island, seven in the Central Island and eight in the North Island.

Approximately 76.3 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 74.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

