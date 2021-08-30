VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide their first COVID-19 update of the week on Monday, detailing the number of new infections identified over the weekend.

The update will come in a written statement after 2 p.m.

It follows Friday’s announcement that 867 new COVID-19 cases were found in B.C., including 63 in the Vancouver Island region.

There are now 5,657 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 555 active cases in the island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 452 active cases in the region Friday, including 188 in the South Island, 185 in the Central Island and 79 in the North Island.

Twenty-five people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island Friday, including 13 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were three more deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday. All three deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, according to the health ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 1,807 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 in the Vancouver Island region.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria care home spread rapidly over the weekend, infecting 17 more people at Sunset Lodge.

A total of 22 people – nine staff and 13 residents – have tested positive for COVID-19 at the home, which is operated by the Salvation Army.

Approximately 83.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.8 per cent have received two doses.

Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 25, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 82 per cent of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases and 85.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

Health officials have administered 7,408,715 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.