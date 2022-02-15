COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update on cases, restrictions

British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce plans to gradually relax public health restrictions in place to curb the transmission of the disease.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

Current health orders related to gatherings, events, and restaurants are set to expire on Wednesday and Henry has said she would announce any chances a day earlier.

On Jan. 28, Henry said British Columbians could expect some restrictions on social gatherings to be lifted by the Family Day holiday on Feb. 21.

On Monday, the B.C. Health Ministry announced that 17 more people had died of COVID-19 in the province, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

The province's pandemic death toll stands at 2,764, including 202 deaths in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 79 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from the 88 reported Friday and 110 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 7.

Of those patients, 12 are currently receiving critical care, down from the 15 reported Friday but up from the nine recorded on Feb. 7.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 17, 60 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 10 patients that required intensive care.

NEW CASES

Over the weekend, Island Health confirmed 423 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases were among 2,701 cases confirmed across the province over the past 72 hours, including 1,151 cases added Saturday, 883 reported Sunday and 667 confirmed Monday.

Health officials have previously said that while not everyone in B.C. is able to get a PCR test, test results serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, approximately 90.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.3 percent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 55.3 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.