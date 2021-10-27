COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide case update

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The update is expected to come late Wednesday afternoon. It follows the discovery Tuesday of 457 new cases of the disease in B.C., including 55 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 4,829 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 579 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the health ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 451 active cases Tuesday, including 145 in the South Island, 259 in the Central Island and 47 in the North Island.

Two more people in B.C. died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 2,131 people have died of the disease in the province, including 89 people in the Island Health region.

Earlier Tuesday, health officials announced that all British Columbians will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they would like one.

The booster shots will be offered to select populations first, similar to how the first doses of vaccine were rolled out late last year.

Between now and December, third doses will be offered to clinically extremely vulnerable people who are immunosuppressed, residents in long-term care, and residents in rural and remote Indigenous communities.

As of Tuesday, approximately 89.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.5 per cent have received two doses.

Since December 2020, the province has administered 8,171,136 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.