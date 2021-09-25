COVID-19 clusters announced at schools in Sooke, Comox; now 7 active clusters on Vancouver Island
Two more Vancouver Island schools have been added to the regional health authority's list of COVID-19 clusters.
Island Health has added École Poirier Elementary in Sooke and Brooklyn Elementary in Comox to the list, which already included five other Island schools dealing with clusters.
The health authority defines a "cluster" as "two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period, with evidence of transmission occurring within the school and no other likely source of exposure."
That differs from the definition of an "outbreak," which is "multiple confirmed cases within a 14-day period, with evidence of ongoing transmission occurring within the school."
The outbreak definition also stipulates that Island Health’s medical health officer must determine that "exceptional measures are required to prevent further transmission of COVID-19."
Since the start of the school year, there have now been seven clusters on Vancouver Island, but no outbreaks have been declared. Other health authorities in the province - notably Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health - have not published any public notices about clusters so far this year, though Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at two schools.
Earlier in the week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that B.C. would be revamping its school exposure notification system, after facing criticism from parents and teachers for withholding information at the start of the year.
Last school year, parents received notifications whenever someone in a school community tested positive for COVID-19. That practice was discontinued ahead of the current school year, with Henry saying it had caused "anxiety" for parents.
It's unclear what the new system Henry announced will look like. The provincial health officer initially said updates would be announced later in the week, but that didn't happen. An announcement is now expected in the coming week.
The changes come as the number of COVID-19 infections among B.C. residents under age 10 surges.
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians
An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.
'I'm just so thrilled for him': Colleague of Michael Kovrig reacts to release
A colleague of Michael Kovrig says that he's ‘thrilled’ to hear that the Canadian is finally home after being detained in China for more than 1,000 days.
Many Canadians remain detained in China; at least four on death row
While the release of the Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig is reason for celebration, there are many other Canadians still detained in China, with at least four having been sentenced to death.
Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics
The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line group's return to some of its brutal tactics of the past.
German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel
Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.
'Worrying' rise in new COVID-19 cases among children under 10: B.C. data analyst
The demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in B.C. has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
Authorities warned sex offender was a risk years before he allegedly killed Alta. mother and son
Four years before a mother and her 16-month-old son were killed in western Alberta, police had warned the public that a registered sex offender would be released and there was a chance he could harm 'a female, including children.'
Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Missing teenager found dead in Squamish, B.C.
Search and rescue crews in Squamish have found the body of a teenager missing since Tuesday, local Mounties confirmed Saturday.
-
Possible explosive device found near Commercial Drive, police close off street
Police cars could be seen blocking off an alleyway that serves as a popular pedestrian route near Commercial Drive and Venables Street in East Vancouver.
-
Man with epilepsy missing in Vancouver after failing to return home from work
A 57-year-old man with schizophrenia and epilepsy has gone missing in Vancouver, and police are asking for help in locating him.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ICU staff say they're strained by rising demand for care, increasing backlash from patients
With Alberta’s health care system now the focus of a military mission, the people who work within it are reaching a breaking point as stress compounds with negative patient interactions.
-
Authorities warned sex offender was a risk years before he allegedly killed Alta. mother and son
Four years before a mother and her 16-month-old son were killed in western Alberta, police had warned the public that a registered sex offender would be released and there was a chance he could harm 'a female, including children.'
-
Friends of Spavor and Kovrig overjoyed as '2 Michaels' arrive in Canada
Family members and friends of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the pair landed safely on Canadian soil for the first time in more than 1,000 days.
Calgary
-
Friends of Spavor and Kovrig overjoyed as '2 Michaels' arrive in Canada
Family members and friends of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the pair landed safely on Canadian soil for the first time in more than 1,000 days.
-
Judge says unvaccinated prospective jurors in sex assault trial will be excused
An Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice has ruled that prospective jurors in an upcoming sexual assault trial in Calgary will be excused if they're not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Calgary woman caught unknown male climbing onto her balcony, police say
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to learn more about a situation where a man climbed onto the balcony of a woman's home five times since August.
Toronto
-
'She's gaining hope again': Ontario provides coverage for costly yet life-saving drug
On Friday, the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that they would now provide coverage for Trikafta, a drug that has been heralded as "golden goose" of cystic fibrosis treatments but can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Guests of Toronto wedding held at multiple locations asked to seek COVID-19 testing, self-isolate
Peel Public Health is asking guests that attended a wedding in the Greater Toronto Area last week to seek testing and self-isolate due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.
Montreal
-
Overnight crimes involving gunfire, assault leave 19-year-old dead, another injured, and two arrested in Montreal
One person has died, injuries are being monitored and bullet casings were found following a slew of what appear to be violent crimes occurring overnight in Montreal.
-
'We have to confront our clients': Quebec bars and restaurants struggling with COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
Two groups representing Quebec's bars and restaurants say that three weeks into the vaccine passport program, establishments have had enough and risk ruin if the government does not step in with financial assistance.
-
About one in 750 Quebecers has died from COVID-19
Roughly one in 753 Quebecers have lost their lives to COVID-19. For Canada as a whole, the per-capita death rate is much lower—one in 1,388. In the U.S., it's much higher.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick announces new COVID-19-related death, 61 cases Saturday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19 related death, as well as 61 new cases on Saturday.
-
One new case on Prince Edward Island; residents asked to avoid non-essential travel
Prince Edward Island announced one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.
-
Mixed messaging as Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 in October
Nova Scotia is scheduled to move into Phase 5 of its recovery plan on October 4 if all goes according to plan.
Winnipeg
-
Sextortion cases jump by 62 per cent, teen boys biggest target
A disturbing new report shows cases of sextortion have increased by 62 per cent over the last six months, with teen boys being the biggest target.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
'Nothing like the thrill': Collector car auction marks return of in-person bidding
The pandemic halted many live events, auctions included. This weekend, however, a special automobile auction is marking the return to in-person bidding for one auction house.
Saskatoon
-
‘Devastating’: Humboldt Broncos bus crash parent on suspension of organ donation program
Humboldt Broncos bus crash father and organ donor advocate, Toby Boulet, is calling the province suspension of its organ donation program “devastating.”
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations record high seven days in a row; 492 new cases reported
For seven straight days Saskatchewan has reported record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while also adding 492 new reported cases on Saturday.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations record high seven days in a row; 492 new cases reported
For seven straight days Saskatchewan has reported record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while also adding 492 new reported cases on Saturday.
-
Electric vehicle event aims to dissolve EV misconceptions
The sixth annual National Drive Electric Week celebration in Regina aimed to dissolve common misconceptions around electric cars and promote their benefits for the environment.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
London
-
Mother Nature and police quash Broughdale Ave. street party in London, Ont.
A combination of an afternoon rain, and a heavy police presence limited the amount of party-goers at Western University's Homecoming.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Talbot Street Bridge takes bite out of another truck
The Talbot Street Bridge claimed another victim Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Report finds money spent to fix North Bay’s homeless crisis hasn’t alleviated growing problem
Despite nearly $20 million spent over the last five years to solve homeless issues in the North Bay area, a new report finds the funding has not provided many benefits for those experiencing homelessness.
-
See inside buildings you've always wondered about during 'Digital Doors Open Timmins-Porcupine'
Every year, the Ontario Heritage Trust works with communities throughout the province to open up unique and fascinating cultural sites so that the public can explore and learn about the history behind closed doors.
-
Run to honour fallen peace officers returns to Sudbury
Sudbury police officers, retirees, civilians, volunteers, family, and friends took part in a peace officers memorial awareness run on Saturday. The event is part of a national event to honour peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Kitchener
-
Police identify homicide victim in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police have identified 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke as the man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
Waterloo Region confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases, 24 variants of concern
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 29 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 24 of them have been detected as variants of concern.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge
Waterloo Region public health declared a COVID-19 outbreak among a student cohort at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge