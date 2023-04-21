Courtenay schools lift hold-and-secure after reports of armed man: RCMP

Two schools in Courtenay were placed under a hold-and-secure after the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a man carrying a gun in the area on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police said Lake Trail and several other nearby schools were placed in a hold-and-secure after RCMP received a report of a man carrying a long gun in a wooded area close by.

Students were dismissed from Arden Elementary at 3 p.m. under the district's safe dismissal protocol, according to School District 71 spokesperson Craig Sorochan.

Meanwhile, about 400 students between Grade 7 and Grade 9 at Lake Trail remained at the school until about 4:30 p.m., as RCMP canvassed the area.

An RCMP helicopter and police dogs were also called to help search for the reported man.

Throughout the search, police said that students were safe, and the school district added that teachers were working to keep students informed on what was happening.

A hold-and-secure means that all entrances to a school are locked, and no one besides law enforcement can enter or leave the building.

The procedure is activated if there is a security threat or criminal activity taking place outside of a school, according to the school district.

There were no direct threats to either school, says SD71.