Courtenay hostel property scene of another suspicious fire

Fire crews received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle on fire outside of the Cona Hostel on Anderton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. (CTV News) Fire crews received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle on fire outside of the Cona Hostel on Anderton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. (CTV News)

Top Stories