COURTENAY -- A poorly discarded cigarette is considered the likely cause of a brush fire that had to be controlled by Courtenay Fire crews Wednesday morning.

Several 911 calls were placed by motorists travelling along the Inland Island Highway who were seeing smoke near Forbidden Plateau Road. Crews were able to eventually locate the source of the smoke, a five-square-metre blaze that was in a treed area.

"It’s gone right up the side of the trees, of the fir, a good three metres so we’re very fortunate that it wasn’t worse than what it was, given we’re in an extreme fire event," says Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Henderson.

Empty cigarette packages and smoked butts were noticeable not far away, leading to the belief the fire was possibly caused by a smoker.

"It looks like a favourite smoking place so that possibly could be the cause," said Henderson.

"Just appreciate that we’re in an extreme fire hazard, we’ve got over 300 fires burning in B.C. and we all have to do our part to be extra vigilant to make sure these sorts of instances don’t happen," he said.

Earlier this week, smoking materials are believed to have caused a balcony fire in Langford, causing the brief evacuation of a condo building.