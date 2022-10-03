Court awards Tofino surfer $70K in damages for 2018 attack

Beaches on the west coast of Vancouver Island, near Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C. (iStock) Beaches on the west coast of Vancouver Island, near Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C. (iStock)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario