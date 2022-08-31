Couple cleared of terrorism charges in B.C. legislature bomb plot sue RCMP

John Nuttall, left, and Amanda Korody leave jail after being re-arrested and placed under a peace bond and released again, after a judge ruled the couple were entrapped by the RCMP in a police-manufactured crime. July 29, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck John Nuttall, left, and Amanda Korody leave jail after being re-arrested and placed under a peace bond and released again, after a judge ruled the couple were entrapped by the RCMP in a police-manufactured crime. July 29, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario