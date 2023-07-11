Cougar sightings in Saanich prompt warning from police

Police in Saanich are warning the public to be cautious near PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) after recent cougar sightings in the area.

A resident provided video to CTV News of a cougar prowling their front yard early Saturday morning.

Two days later, on Monday, Saanich police were notified of a cougar sighting in the 4400-block of Cedar Hill Road around 9 p.m.

Officers attended the area and notified conservation officers, however the large cat was not found.

Police were called again on Tuesday morning when a cougar was reported around 6 a.m. in the 4100-block of Glendenning Road.

Police responded to the scene and conservation officers were again notified, however the cougar could not be found.

Saanich police are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when walking in the area and ensure small pets are secure.

Anyone who sees a cougar in Saanich is asked to contact the Saanich police, as well as the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).