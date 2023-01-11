Cougar sighting triggers 'hold and secure' protocol at View Royal school

The doors were locked at an elementary school in View Royal, B.C., on Wednesday morning due to a cougar sighting in the area.

Eagle View Elementary School is currently under a "hold and secure" protocol, which means doors to the school have been locked but classes are continuing as usual.

Hold and secure protocols are issued when a potentially dangerous situation is occurring outside of the school, but is not related to the school itself, according to the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) website.

In a social media post just after 11 a.m., SD61 said doors at the school would remain locked until the school district received an update from RCMP.

