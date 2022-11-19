Cougar followed woman in Colwood park, RCMP say

Mounties in Colwood are praising a 911 call-taker for helping to save a woman who was being followed by a cougar in a local park.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to West Shore RCMP, who said in a news release that the woman was in Latoria Creek Park in Colwood.

"The woman was out for a run on the stairs in the park when she got to the bottom of the stairs she noticed the cougar several meters from her and immediately called 911," police said in their release.

The call-taker helped the woman stay calm, advising her to speak to the big cat in a gentle voice and not turn her back on it, police said. The call-taker directed the woman to walk backwards up the stairs and toward the nearest home, then stayed on the phone with her as she did so.

Police said the cougar followed the woman up the stairs, but left once she was near homes.

""The call-taker did an amazing job and obtained necessary details of the woman’s whereabouts, immediately dispatching officers to the area," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar in the release.

Mounties said the woman was able to get shelter inside a home near the 400 block of Pelican Drive.

"We want to thank our partners in E-COMM 9-1-1 and the call-taker for their swift guidance in getting this woman to safety, as well as the homeowner who opened their door to someone in need," Saggar added.

Officers patrolled the area on foot after the woman was safe, but did not locate the cougar, police said, adding that the BC Conservation Officer Service and the City of Colwood have been advised of the incident.

Tips for what to do if you encounter a cougar can be found on the provincial government's website.