Cougar euthanized after man intervenes in dog attack on Vancouver Island
Conservation officers say a cougar that is believed to have attacked a small dog in Port Alberni, B.C., was put down on Thursday.
The attack occurred along Timberlane Road on Wednesday evening, and conservation officers were out with tracking hounds on Thursday morning looking for the animal.
"With the warm weather and thick bush, the dogs lost the scent unfortunately," said Scott Norris, acting inspector with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service on Friday.
"But while we were still in the area we had some fresh sightings," he said. "The public called the RAPP line."
Norris says a cougar matching the description of Wednesday's incident was spotted crossing a highway close to where conservation officers already were.
"Officers were able to attend and got the cougar up a tree," said Norris.
"The cougar appeared to be injured at the time," he said. "It was euthanized."
The conservation officer says the next step is for the cougar to be looked over by a provincial veterinarian in a necropsy.
Other conservation officers were still in the area Friday with cameras and a trap set up, though Norris says he's "fairly confident" the right cougar was located, since it matched the description given to them and was found in the area.
No other cougar sightings have been reported as of Friday morning.
"We'll examine and see if there's a reason why the cougar was acting this way," he said.
Norris says sometimes young cougars who are struggling to learn to hunt sometimes come across feral cats and other small prey in urban areas.
"It's easier for them to get at," he said. "And that often brings them into conflict with people and in this case that's what happened."
"We had a dog in an urban area, the owner intervened and got injured in the process," said Norris.
MAN KICKS COUGAR
Earlier this week, the BCCOS said that the owner of the dog kicked the cougar once it started to pounce on his pet around 9 p.m.
The man suffered what's believed to be minor injuries in the encounter.
Norris says that intervening in such attacks can save animals and people involved, though he notes that it does put people at risk.
"It's human instinct to rush in, it often works, but it does put that person in harms way as well," he said.
"Being aggressive and dominant with a cougar is very important," added Norris.
"Often just that dominance, that running, screaming and yelling at a cougar will break their concentration on what they're doing and they'll let go and leave."
PREVENTING ATTACKS ON PETS
Norris says that pet owners should be aware of their surroundings, particularly in rural areas.
"In a number of these incidents people have let their dogs out at night to pee, and a cougar is in the bushes and it pounces on their dog," he said.
He recommends turning outdoor lights on, looking around, and keeping an eye on pets in case they're acting strangely because that may be a sign that they have picked up on the sounds or scents of a predator nearby.
Norris also asks that people avoid feeding feral cats, since feral cats can draw the attention of cougars to communities.
More information and safety tips about cougars can be found on the B.C. Conservation Officer Service website, says Norris.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Trudeau to visit Norad, attend Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending next week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles as President Joe Biden summons leaders to talk about what's ailing the Western Hemisphere.
Silent spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call for the world
A monkeypox outbreak continues to grow in countries where the virus isn't normally found, putting global health officials on high alert.
3 reasons high oil prices are here to stay
Oil prices have roared back to about where they were in the early days of the Ukraine war, and there's no prospect of significant relief for drivers and businesses any time soon.
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney says.
Vancouver
-
13 people taken to hospital, high school evacuated after ammonia exposure: Vancouver fire official
An ammonia release from a vent on the roof of a Vancouver arena exposed 13 people to the gas and prompted the precautionary evacuation of a nearby high school.
-
B.C.'s wildfire preparedness plan to be outlined by officials
British Columbians are expected to get a better idea of what this summer’s wildfire season could look like as officials reveal the latest forecast.
-
3-year decriminalization plan leading to 'anxiety' in B.C., former federal health minister says
A former federal health minister who championed decriminalization in Canada says a three-year model approved for British Columbia may not provide ample evidence to ensure the success of a policy that should have been implemented across the country.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:30
LIVE @ 11:30 | Update on Alberta's MMIWG action plan to come Friday
Alberta will provide Friday an update on its plan to take action on the recommendations made in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls more than two years ago.
-
2 Leduc schools closed Friday due to social media threat
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
Leduc Mounties ask for help finding man who performed 'indecent act' in public
Leduc police are searching for a man who approached a person while "performing an indecent act."
Toronto
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
10 things Doug Ford said the day after he was re-elected
Doug Ford addressed reporters at the Toronto Congress Centre on Friday morning, fresh off being handed a second majority government by voters.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by truck mirror on Macleod Trail
A 20-year-old man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by the mirror of a passing truck on Macleod Trail.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Bernard Drainville to return to provincial politics, this time with the CAQ
Former PQ minister Bernard Drainville is returning to provincial politics, this time to run with the CAQ.
-
Threats force evacuation of 2 South Shore schools; police investigating
Two schools on Montreal's South Shore were evacuated after they both received an unspecified threat.
Atlantic
-
Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country received a warm welcome when they arrived at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Definitely been an upswing': Manitoba growers cash in on mushroom mania
The humble mushroom has cracked a number of 2022 food trend lists, with the New York Times calling it the ingredient of the year.
-
Manitoba monitoring for monkeypox; no cases yet
The Manitoba government says so far, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in the province.
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Average home sale price in K-W decreases for third straight month
The average home sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo fell slightly in May, as listings increased and home sales slowed.
Regina
-
Inmate, 37, dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 37-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the province.
-
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Barrie
-
Jeff Lehman ‘isn’t done yet’ after nail-biting loss
Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman vows to keep fighting for "a better future" after his nail-biting loss to PC incumbent Doug Downey in Thursday night's election.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving in six hours: OPP
A police officer charged three people with stunt driving in Springwater and Clearview townships within six hours on Thursday.
-
Election roundup: Here's who will represent local ridings at Queen's Park
Across the region, two local ridings stood out throughout the campaign as ones to watch, with two well-known faces battling it out in Barrie, while history came close to being made in cottage country.
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Mushkegowuk-James Bay re-elects NDP, voter turnout drops 15%
It was the second election for the Mushkegowuk-James Bay riding after it was created in 2017 and the voters have re-elected their incumbent.