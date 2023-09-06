Convicted killer of Saskatoon woman arrested while on parole in Victoria

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

  • Mother, baby rescued from balcony of burning Montreal building

    Montreal firefighters pulled a mother and her baby from a balcony during a residential building fire in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood. "We saw the flames ... There was a lot of smoke." one resident told CTV. "I saw the woman on the balcony, there was a lot of smoke in her apartment so she was really panicking."

  • Montreal baby youngest in North America to be treated with SMA gene therapy

    The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.

