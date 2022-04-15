Construction on Langford film studios could begin as early as June

The development of southern Vancouver Island's first sound stage for film production took another step forward last week, with Langford's city council approving the project at a first reading.

A public hearing is now scheduled for May 6, and construction on the facility could start as early as June.

Two 20,000-square-foot film studios are part of the planned "Langford Heights" development, which is slated for the 81-acre site on Millstream Road that is currently home to Westshore Speedway.

Strand Properties Corp. and Bastion Development Corp. have teamed up on the redevelopment of the 81-acre site, which will include a business park, 50 residential homes, green spaces and revitalization of Millstream Creek, which runs through the middle of the site.

The development will be built in two phases and is expected to take about five to six years to complete.

The residential component of the development will begin construction during the second phase of the project.

Film industry insiders say the planned studio space is much needed and will attract bigger-budget films to the capital region.

That means more jobs for West Shore residents and millions of dollars in direct spending, according to the City of Langford.

"The film industry is ka-ching," said Councillor Lillian Szpak.

"This is a, I think, a very well-funded industry, many professionals, many technical people. I think it's a big employer, and I think, for Langford, this would be a game-changer."

The Westshore Speedway will continue to operate for one more year, during the 2022 racing season.

No word on a future location for the popular racetrack has been announced yet, but the developer hopes a suitable spot can be found.

