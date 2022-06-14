Construction of first dementia village on Vancouver Island begins

Construction has officially begun on an innovative new dementia care facility on Vancouver Island.

The facility will open in the Comox Valley and is modeled after "dementia village" care centres in Europe.

The property will include homes that have private rooms for 12 people, with individual bathrooms for each room.

The homes will surround a secured one-acre courtyard that features walking paths, sitting areas, and garden boxes, so that residents can walk around the property freely.

The B.C. Ministry of Health says the facility will focus on fostering a sense of community by creating a home-like environment where residents can help with things like food preparation and laundry, connect with friends and family, and participate in daily activities.

The province says the village will also offer amenities for residents and non-residents, such as an art studio, bistro, and chapel.

An initial rendering of the dementia village is shown: (Providence Residential and Community Care)

The facility, called Providence Living Place, Together by the Sea, will include 155 publicly funded beds, and one private pay bed.

A childcare centre with 32 spaces will also open at the site to "foster intergeneration connection."

The dementia care village will be built on the current site of The Views long-term care home and the former St. Joseph's General Hospital at 2137 Comox Ave.

The facility is expected to open in 2024. When the project was first announced in 2020, construction was estimated to cost $52.6 million. The province did not provide an updated cost estimate in its release Tuesday.

"Greater access to dementia care is needed for many people living on the island and across the province," said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

"The new Providence Living Place, Together by the Sea, will provide a real solution as residents benefit from freedom of movement, access to nature and interaction with the community," he said.