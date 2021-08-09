VICTORIA -- The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is notifying residents of heightened water restrictions starting Monday, Aug. 16.

The regional district will move to Stage 3 water restrictions, which means residents are prohibited from a range of water usage, including watering lawns or gardens, washing cars or boats – unless at a commercial facility – filling swimming pools, hot tubs or ponds, or pressure-washing driveways.

Residents will still be allowed to water gardens or trees by hand if they are using small containers, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, or if they use a micro-irrigation system or drip-irrigation system.

Watering plants and vegetables with these methods is only allowed between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., or between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

The water restrictions affect residents living in the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay, and those who live within the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area.

The CVRD says that the move to Stage 3 water restrictions is partly due to BC Hydro's plans to reduce water flows in the Puntledge River.

BC Hydro is reducing water flowers to ensure that enough water remains in the river for fish habitats and migration, as Vancouver Island faces a summer drought.

"This change in water flow triggers us to move to Stage 3 restrictions," said Mike Herschmiller, CVRD manager of water services, in a release Monday.

"We appreciate the community’s conservation efforts at this time to help ensure there is enough water available for domestic needs and fire protection," he said.

According to the province's latest update, as of Aug. 4 all of Vancouver Island is under a Drought Level 4, meaning adverse impacts to the environment or people are "likely."

It is the second most severe drought level in the province's scale, under Drought Level 5, when adverse impacts are "almost certain."

While drought levels are monitored by the province, local governments can issue their own water restrictions.