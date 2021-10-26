Comox Valley RCMP seek driver of car with Nova Scotia plates who swung axe at cars

Nanaimo -

Mounties in the Comox Valley are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic with the Nova Scotia licence plate GTC 968 after a driver reportedly damaged other cars with an axe.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to separate reports of a man who was driving the Honda Civic who allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe.

Tara Matheson believes she captured a glimpse of one of the road rage incidents on her dashcam.

She tells CTV News that she was driving west on 17th Street entering the Cliffe Avenue intersection when she noticed someone get out of a blue Honda which was stopped at the intersection in the eastbound turning lane.

"The driver got out really quickly with something in his hand, and he ran between the cars to a commercial cube truck in the far lane," said Matheson. "I was already past the scene when I heard a smash, so I didn’t see exactly what occurred."

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for further details.

Comox Valley RCMP are urging people who see this vehicle not to approach it and to call 911.

RCMP are currently looking to locate the car and determine what motivated the driver to damage other vehicles with a weapon.