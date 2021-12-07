Comox Valley RCMP investigating Buckley Bay break-in

Comox Valley RCMP are asking the public for help identifying someone who broke into a business in Buckley Bay, B.C., last month.

Mounties were called to the Petro-Canada gas station shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 19 after a witness reported suspicious activity, police said.

Officers discovered the store had been broken into, however the perpetrator had already fled.

"Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect and we are sharing it with the public with the hope that someone is able to identify him," Const. Monika Terragni said in a statement Monday.

Police believe the perpetrator drives a four-door GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

Tipsters can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.