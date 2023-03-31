Comox air force museum wants to put 'Vampire' aircraft on display
A fundraiser is underway in Comox to mark the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2024.
The 19 Wing Comox air force base and the Comox Valley Air Force Museum Association are fundraising for a new pavilion to house a historic aircraft known as "the Vampire."
Right now, 1948 DeHavilland Vampire is in storage, but the museum says public interest in seeing it on display has gone up.
The museum association is trying to raise $1.5 million for the project.
"It's a big task. It's a lot of money," said Dave Mellin with the Vampire pavilion team.
"The Vampire pavilion will be centred right in front of the air park directly across from the hockey arena at the base, and it will be illuminated at night so when you drive by at night it will be sort of the centerpiece," he said.
If the money is raised, the 1948 DeHavilland Vampire will be put on display at the Comox Air Force Museum Heritage Air Park.
Donations for the project can b e made online at the Comox Air Force Museum website. Donations under $5,000 can also be made in person at the museum.
