Committee votes in favour of changing Victoria's patio bylaw

The proposed changes would update a four-decade-old bylaw that took a backseat when the city introduced the temporary Build Back Victoria Program. The proposed changes would update a four-decade-old bylaw that took a backseat when the city introduced the temporary Build Back Victoria Program.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario