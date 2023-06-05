Colwood releases thousands of ladybugs to protect trees and parks

The City of Colwood has released thousands of aphid-eating ladybugs to help protect its trees, parks and shrubs.

Last week, the city said its parks team released the colourful insects around Colwood "as a way to manage the damage caused by pests such as aphids."

A single ladybug can eat as many as 5,000 aphids in their lifetime, according to the city.

"Ladybugs are an inexpensive and environmentally friendly alternative to harmful chemical pesticides," said the municipality in a release Tuesday.

Ladybugs can live up to two to three years, and hibernate in the winter when it's cold, staying alive by feeding on their own fat reserves.

The insects tend to sleep in the early morning when it's cool before becoming active in the sunshine.

Besides ladybugs, Colwood is also releasing aphid midges across the city, which eat aphids.

"The midges are more likely to stay put in windy locations, and are almost as voracious as the ladybugs, consuming 60 different species of aphids," said the municipality.

"Small pill-bottle sized containers of the wee beneficial midges are hung in the trees so they can make their way onto the leaves."

A ladybug larve container is pictured in Colwood. Similar containers full of aphid midges are also hung in the city. (City of Colwood)Anyone interested in purchasing their own bag of ladybugs can do so at the Colwood Gardenworks, the city says.