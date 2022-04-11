Colwood planning $4.9M pedestrian and cycling bridge along Galloping Goose trail

The City of Colwood says plans are now underway to bring an estimated $4.9-million pedestrian and cycling bridge to the Galloping Goose trail.

The city announced the project Monday after receiving a $3.6-million federal grant for the new bridge, which will cross Sooke Road near Ocean Boulevard.

The city says the new bridge will help serve the more than 200,000 annual users of the Galloping Goose trail, and increase safety for the stretch of the 55-kilometre trail that passes through Colwood.

Currently, cyclists and pedestrians who use the Gallopping Goose in Colwood have to detour off the trail at Wale Road and wait at a traffic light to cross Sooke Road. Users then have travel along a sidewalk to reconnect to the trail.

The new bridge will eliminate the need for any detour and provide a "seamless ride" for cyclists, says Colwood Mayor Rob Martin.

The Galloping Goose detour in Colwood is shown. (City of Colwood)

NEXT STEPS

Now that the city has secured the $3.6-million grant, work is underway on preliminary designs and establishing the scope of the project.

Early designs being considered by the city include a 38-metre bridge that's 4.1 metres wide.

The project would also include moving some underground utilities, as well as installing retaining walls, lighting, fencing, and other landscaping.

The city estimates that detailed designs and costs will be complete in 2023.

"Picture a beautifully designed bridge at the gateway to Colwood with cyclists cruising safely above the traffic on a gorgeous, seamless ride through Colwood and beyond to other areas of the region," said Martin in a statement.

"I'm confident this bridge will significantly boost the number of cyclists on the West Shore, which will support health and well-being, reduce traffic congestion and help us reach our climate goals."

While Colwood has not said when the bridge is expected to open, it did note that the federal grant is only available until 2026, and that construction's expected to begin before that deadline.

The entire project is estimated to cost $4.9 million, with the city contributing approximately $1.4 million in addition to the federal government's $3.6 million grant.