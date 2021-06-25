VICTORIA -- The City of Colwood is mourning the loss of its fire chief, who died suddenly after paramedics and members of the fire department tried to save him, according to the city.

First responders were called for a medical emergency on Wednesday, providing care for John Cassidy, who later died in hospital.

“This is a tremendous loss for our community,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin in a statement from the city. “We are so deeply saddened by John’s passing.”

Cassidy served the community for 22 years as a respected leader and trusted colleague, the city said, adding that he left “an indelible mark” on the community.

“We hold John’s family in our thoughts as we come together as a community to support the close-knit team of staff and volunteer firefighters he led and the many, many people who will feel this loss deeply,” the mayor added.

Acting fire chief Greg Chow will take over leadership of the department.

“Chief Cassidy was held in the highest regard by the staff and volunteers of the Colwood Fire Department, the firefighting community throughout the province and all who had the honour of knowing him,” said Chow.

“As we grieve together and support each other through this loss, we know that Chief Cassidy would want us to focus on continuing to provide exceptional fire rescue services to the community he was dedicated to serving,” Chow added. “That is how we can best honour his memory at this difficult time.”

Flags were lowered to half-mast at the Colwood Fire Hall, Colwood City Hall, West Shore RCMP and fire departments around the region.

The city says plans for a memorial service will be shared as information becomes available.