Colwood awards $5.1M contract for Galloping Goose overpass

The City of Colwood has awarded a $5.1-million contract to design and build a long-awaited overpass connecting the Galloping Goose Regional Trail across the Island Highway.

The city granted the contract to North Vancouver-based Surespan Construction. Last year, Colwood received a $3.6-million grant from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help pay for the pedestrian and cycling bridge.

A statement from the city says the remainder of the project cost will be covered by a reserve fund the city has set aside for the work.

The current design of the trail requires users to detour to the intersection of Wale Road and the Island Highway to cross at the light before picking up the trail again on the other side.

The new overpass will include lighting, black powder-coated fencing on the bridge approaches, natural wood railings and a rock-patterned base made of stamped concrete.

Once the project designs are finalized and the formal contract is in place, the overpass construction is expected to take about seven months, with completion sometime before the 2026 funding deadline, the city said.

The city is also exploring improvements to the Galloping Goose crossing at nearby Wale and Wilfert roads. Proposed improvements there include a fully signalized intersection, bike lane protection and a sidewalk extension.

Those potential improvements will be discussed at Colwood's next active transportation committee meeting on Oct. 16.

The Galloping Goose trail, which is owned and operated by the Capital Regional District, spans 55 kilometres from Victoria to Sooke, attracting hundreds of thousands of commuters and recreational users annually.