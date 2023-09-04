Collision between BC Transit bus and SUV at Victoria intersection caught on camera

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario