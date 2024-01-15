Cold snap brings rare opportunity for outdoor skating on Vancouver Island
During this unusual cold snap on Vancouver Island, people were not going to let an opportunity slip through their hands.
“It’s so special,” said Derek Wong, a Saanich resident.
Dozens hit Panama Flats in Saanich, no matter the consequences.
“I’m skipping a bit of school for it,” said Ayami Nishi, who was playing hooky for the day.
It was the chance to lace up your skates and hit the outdoor rink. It’s something that people living in the rest of the country may take for granted.
“It’s actually amazing to see everybody out here with their kids and families,” said Linda Lee.
Linda Lee hit the ice with her friend Derek Wong at 9 a.m. sharp.
“The ice hasn’t been this solid in probably over a decade,” said Wong.
You would think all the kids on the ice were skipping school on Monday, but not the ones from Lochside Elementary School.
“Four hundred-plus kids are off school today because a water main burst,” said Matt King, who was at the flats with his three children.
It wasn’t just the Panama Flats seeing all the action during this unusual cold snap.
On Sunday, the Polo Field in Brentwood Bay became the most popular place in town.
“It’s a great view, good ice, you can’t ask for much more,” said a Nanaimo resident.
On Monday, people took to Witchcraft Lake at the base of Mount Benson Trail to act out their outdoor hockey dreams, but not all bodies of water are safe for skating on.
“The larger the body of water, the more unlikely it is that it’s frozen all the way through,” said Chief Chris Aubrey of Langford Fire Rescue.
People visiting Thetis Lake in View Royal saw thin ice warning signs along the shore. That ice is not thick enough to support someone, meaning they would certainly break through, falling into the freezing water below.
Thin ice warning signs at Thetis Lake in View Royal“It only takes a moment to incapacitate you if you happen to end up getting into trouble,” said Aubrey.
That warning is meant for your pets as well.
“Keep your dogs on a leash when they’re near the water because they are not going to know, and they could easily fall through the ice as well,” said the Fire Chief.
Beginning Wednesday, the weather is expected to start to warm, making the ice on Thetis Lake all the more unstable.
For now, people like Linda and Derek are taking advantage of a rare opportunity, knowing that this potentially could be their last outdoor skate of the season.
“We might be able to skate on it tomorrow morning for a bit, but I’m guessing this will be the last of it,” said Wong.
Unless of course, winter weather makes another rare appearance before spring arrives.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Notley resignation: Alberta NDP leader says 'no intention' of running for the party federally
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Trump glowers and gestures in court, then leaves to campaign as sex abuse defamation trial opens
Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that another jury had already decided that the former president sexually abused a columnist in the 1990s.
China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump
China's population dropped by 2 million people in 2023 in the second straight annual drop as births fell and deaths jumped.
Next Republican debate cancelled after Nikki Haley says she'll only participate if Donald Trump does
ABC News on Tuesday cancelled the next Republican presidential debate after Nikki Haley said she wouldn't participate unless former President Donald Trump takes part in it, leaving Gov. Ron DeSantis as the only candidate committed to Thursday's event in New Hampshire.
Canada 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply, health minister says after meeting with U.S. officials
Health Minister Mark Holland has told U.S. officials Canada is disappointed with the FDA's decision to allow the import of some Canadian prescription drugs and that the country 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
Surrey mayor says police ran $26M deficit, union slams 'misinformation'
The mayor of Surrey has accused the city's municipal police force of running a $26 million budget deficit last year – a claim the Surrey Police Union characterized as "misinformation."
-
B.C. Mountie gets year of house arrest for abusing position to pursue women
A Surrey RCMP officer who pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of trust received his sentence on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Edmonton councillors approve Sohi's 'housing and houselessness emergency' declaration
Following two days of heated meetings and passionate debate, Edmonton City Council has declared an emergency on housing and homelessness.
-
Edmonton man charged with robbing 5 banks in 10 weeks
Police say they have captured a man who robbed five Edmonton-area banks in about 10 weeks.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Mayor's office says Chow 'did not request an increase' amid calls for her to reject pay bump
Mayor Olivia Chow does not want a salary increase, her office says, after a taxpayer's advocacy group called on her to reject a pay bump included in the city's proposed budget.
-
TDSB defends how it responded to reports of asbestos at middle school
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is defending the way it responded to reports of asbestos discovered at a middle school in the city’s east end, even as some parents raise concerns that they weren’t notified sooner.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
-
Deep freeze loosens its icy grip in Calgary revealing some new challenges
It's amazing how warm -10 C can feel after days where temperatures flirted with -40 C. With the more moderate winter temperatures, many emerged from their homes to stretch their legs and breathe air that is far less piercing to their lungs.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
Montreal
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Q&A: French language minister defends new regulations for Quebec storefronts
Quebec's minister of the French language, Jean-François Roberge, joined CTV News Montreal to explain the new regulations for commercial signs and to respond to concerns about the cost associated with these new rules being passed onto businesses.
-
Poulin scores winner, PWHL Montreal beats New York 3-2 for first win at home
Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal as Montreal edged New York 3-2 for its first win on home ice in Professional Women’s Hockey League action Tuesday night at Place Bell.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like a bomb in their chest': N.B. woman heads to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time
A New Brunswick woman is going to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
-
Anticipation grows for multi-million dollar Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick
There’s a lot of buzz in northern New Brunswick as people wait to see whether someone will win a $7.3 million jackpot in Chase the Ace Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaints over Manitoba election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
These 'udderly' adorable Highland cows are stealing the spotlight in Manitoba
The cows at Highland Bullrush Acres in Manitoba's Interlake region are 'udderly' adorable' – a part of a heritage breed of cattle 'moo-ving' up in popularity right now thanks in part to TikTok.
-
Gas prices helping keep inflation rates low in Manitoba
New numbers from Statistics Canada reveal Manitoba has the lowest inflation rate of any province across the country.
Kitchener
-
Strangers step up to help man living in a truck with his dogs
A man, who has been living in a truck in an Elmira parking lot, got some unexpected help from a group of strangers.
-
'We can’t win': Canada’s largest supermarket chain faces criticism for axing deep discounts on expiring food
Loblaw stores across Canada are putting an end to its long-standing practice of offering 50 per cent off discounts on soon-to-expire food items – changing it to 30 per cent off.
-
Advocates push to keep warming centres open overnight amid extreme cold
Frigid conditions in Waterloo Region are prompting questions about where people without shelter are expected to go to warm up.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
-
Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL
Tim Reid, the President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) has been removed following a unanimous vote from the organization's board.
Barrie
-
RVH shifts stance on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre has revised its policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for new team members, no longer making it a mandatory condition of employment.
-
Candlelight vigil planned for missing Alliston man as family's concern mounts
The family of an Alliston man missing for five days is appealing to the public for help in their search to find him.
-
Toy Mountain reaches new heights with record-setting campaign
High inflation was no match for the overwhelming generosity of residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka during a record-setting Toy Mountain campaign.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
James Smith inquest lawyer points to distrust of RCMP within First Nation communities
For the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbings that shook that community in 2022, the lack of faith in the RCMP was a key issue.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. residents, experts react to inflation hike
On Tuesday, in the Consumer Price Index Report, it was announced that Canada's inflation rate spiked 3.4 per cent last month, up from 3.1 per cent in November – northern Ontarians react.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
-
Future of Sudbury’s safe consumption site still uncertain, but new stats show its needed
New stats on the opioid crisis in Sudbury show a need for more programs and services to help, just as the safe consumption site could be shut down at the end of the month.