'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, Victim Link BC is available 24/7. Please call or text 1-800-563-0808 or email VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca. Additionally, the Vancouver Island Crisis Line can point you to the right supports for your region. Call 1-888-494-3888.
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
For months, the woman has been calling housing providers up and down Vancouver Island, only to be told she has to put her name on a lengthy waitlist for women escaping violence.
"You don’t want to wait a day, or a week, or, 'Call back in two weeks and we’ll see where we’re at,'" said Julie, a pseudonym that CTV News is using to protect her identity.
"They could be dead by then," she said.
Julie claims her ex berates and belittles her in front of her child, and sometimes, gets physical.
"The only thing that keeps me going is my son," she said. "He’s the only thing I get out of bed for."
'WE SHOULD ALL BE HORRIFIED'
Two support workers in Victoria were horrified, but not surprised, to hear about Julie’s experience.
"Demand has always been high for transition house services," said Marlene Goley, who has worked in the field for 31 years.
"That’s the shocking fact that I think we should all be horrified and ashamed of, is just how prevalent violence against women is and continues to be."
Goley manages the Cridge Centre for the Family transition home, which has as many spaces available as it does names on the waitlist.
"We have eight women and 10 children on our waitlist, so we could fill another transition house right now," she said.
For the women who manage to make it into emergency or secondary housing, there’s often nowhere to go after that.
The cost of rent and childcare, paired with limited income assistance rates, has pushed vulnerable women out of the market, said Candace Stretch, Cridge’s supportive housing manager.
"A woman three or four years out of an abusive relationship might have to go back into it because of a housing crisis," Stretch said.
"They’re choosing between homelessness and abuse."
PROVINCE INVESTING $734M
Julie, Goley, and Stretch are calling on the province to fast-track the construction of homes for domestic abuse survivors and their children. They’re also calling for funding to boost wages for staff who are burning out.
"The saying is that, 'We’ve done so much with so little for so long that now we can do just about anything with nothing,'" Goley said.
"When it comes to funding, [it’s] a little bit like, 'Oh well, they’ll manage,'" she said.
The housing ministry said it supports more than 110 transition houses, safe homes, and second-stage housing sites for women who have experienced or are at risk of violence.
"Our government knows more women’s transition spaces are needed, which is why in 2018 we created the Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund, a $734 million investment over 10 years to build and operate 1,500 transition housing, second-stage housing, and long-term housing spaces for women and children fleeing violence," a statement from the ministry reads.
As of Tuesday, construction of 824 units is complete or underway.
THERE IS HOPE
Goley and Stretch have seen many women launch into violence-free lives. They believe with time, the same can happen for Julie.
They’re urging people to put their names on as many housing waitlists as possible.
"Keep phoning and phoning and phoning," Goley said. "Make sure they don’t forget your name."
Stretch is calling on landlords to partner with transition homes and for people with extra suites to consider renting them to women escaping violence.
"Now is a time for creative solutions to the housing crisis," she said.
Julie said she’ll keep pushing until she and her child have a safe place to live.
"I do believe that you can move on and live a really good life if you’re able to have those basic needs met," she said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
Someone claiming to be the Mexican drug cartel allegedly responsible for the abduction of four Americans and the killing of two of them has condemned the violence and purportedly turned over its own members who were involved to authorities.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Toronto man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance considered dangerous: OPP
Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man wanted in connection with the case should be considered dangerous.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
Residents of Vancouver SRO demand compensation over 5 months without elevator access
For five months, residents living at the Portland Hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were without access to an elevator due to an outage that began last September. Now, they're demanding to be compensated over the inconvenience.
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday morning. According to the Edmonton Police Service, a woman was stabbed at an undisclosed location before boarding an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid against relative of victim in Sunday homicide
The death of a man who was found dead in southwest Edmonton last weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | School bus driver transporting children charged with careless driving after crashing into van in Whitby
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Man killed in 'callous' shooting in Vaughan neighbourhood
York Regional Police say one person has died after multiple shots were fired in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan overnight in what they described as a “callous” and “targeted” shooting that may possibly be connected to a double shooting in Toronto.
-
Youth arrested, weapon recovered at Brampton high school
A youth has been arrested and a weapon recovered after Peel police were called to a Brampton school Thursday.
Calgary
-
Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.
-
'Not looking to make money': Alberta government swallows cost on imported children's pain reliever
The Smith government will be selling bottles of children's pain reliever, acquired from overseas sources, at a loss to residents, Alberta's health minister said this week.
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs hidden in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
Two youths arrested after vehicle stolen in Thompson: RCMP
RCMP in Thompson has arrested two female youths after they allegedly stole a truck and drove it dangerously around the community.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Local events raise awareness about violence against women
A local group is hoping to raise awareness about violence against women and its impact on communities like Waterloo region.
Regina
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
-
Above-normal spring runoff expected for parts of central and southern Sask.
Above-normal spring runoff is expected for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, according to the latest forecast from the provincial government.
Barrie
-
Toronto man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance considered dangerous: OPP
Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man wanted in connection with the case should be considered dangerous.
-
Midland Harbour expecting ice-breakers to halt ice activities
The Great Lakes Shipping Routes open around March 22.
-
Second man arrested in year-old Wasaga Beach attempted murder case
On Feb. 2, 2022, police arrived at a home in Wasaga Beach, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss
A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.