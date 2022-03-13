Chocolates, hash browns, mushroom jerky sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredients

In the last three days, three different companies have issued recalls of food products sold in B.C. due to the inclusion of ingredients that were not declared on the labels.

The first of the three unrelated recalls was made on Thursday, March 10. Fielding Group Ltd. announced it is recalling Made Chocolates and QC brand dark chocolate bars because of undeclared milk.

The affected products - Made Chocolates 100-gram 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC 100-gram 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate, Extra - were sold in gift baskets in B.C., Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed to other provinces as well, according to Health Canada.

The health agency says this recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

On Friday, March 11, Uncle T Food announced a recall of Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky, also because of possible undeclared milk.

The product was sold in 169-gram packages in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, and the recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency tests, according to Health Canada.

The third recall was announced Saturday, March 12, and involves Cavendish Farms and no name brand potato products.

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling the products - Cavendish Farms Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name Potato Patties, both sold in 1.2-kilogram packages - because they contain wheat that is not declared on the label.

The recalled products were sold in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba, and may have been distributed elsewhere, according to Health Canada.

This recall was also triggered by CFIA tests.

Health Canada recommends discarding the recalled products or returning them to the location where they were purchased. Anyone with an allergy to the undeclared ingredients should avoid consuming the products.

The CFIA is now conducting food safety investigations related to all three recalls.