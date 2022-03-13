Chocolates, hash browns, mushroom jerky sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredients
In the last three days, three different companies have issued recalls of food products sold in B.C. due to the inclusion of ingredients that were not declared on the labels.
The first of the three unrelated recalls was made on Thursday, March 10. Fielding Group Ltd. announced it is recalling Made Chocolates and QC brand dark chocolate bars because of undeclared milk.
The affected products - Made Chocolates 100-gram 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC 100-gram 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate, Extra - were sold in gift baskets in B.C., Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed to other provinces as well, according to Health Canada.
The health agency says this recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
On Friday, March 11, Uncle T Food announced a recall of Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky, also because of possible undeclared milk.
The product was sold in 169-gram packages in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, and the recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency tests, according to Health Canada.
The third recall was announced Saturday, March 12, and involves Cavendish Farms and no name brand potato products.
Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling the products - Cavendish Farms Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name Potato Patties, both sold in 1.2-kilogram packages - because they contain wheat that is not declared on the label.
The recalled products were sold in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba, and may have been distributed elsewhere, according to Health Canada.
This recall was also triggered by CFIA tests.
Health Canada recommends discarding the recalled products or returning them to the location where they were purchased. Anyone with an allergy to the undeclared ingredients should avoid consuming the products.
The CFIA is now conducting food safety investigations related to all three recalls.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
breaking | Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.
Canadians campaign to stop condo development at D-Day landing site
A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, where hundreds of Canadians died during the D-Day landings of the Second World War.
Unifor leader Jerry Dias retires early after going on medical leave
The head of Canada's largest private-sector union is retiring amid what the organization says is ongoing health issues.
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat' and 'The Big Chill,' has died. He was 71.
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
'Partying like it's 2019': Nightclubs pleased with timing of end of B.C.'s mask mandate
The first weekend since B.C. lifted its mask mandate for indoor public spaces brought crowds and a sense of optimism to the province's nightlife industry.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.
Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro Vancouver
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt
One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
University of Alberta Students' Union disappointed by decision to drop mask mandate
Students and staff at the University of Alberta will no longer be mandated to wear masks starting March 16.
Toronto
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highway
A ramp at one of Toronto’s busiest highway interchanges was shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over on its side.
-
Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Calgary
-
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
Shooting at southeast Calgary apartment building under investigation
Calgary police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at a southeast apartment building early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
-
‘Tears of joy’ as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct the girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
-
Quebec sugar shack owners say the COVID-19 pandemic saved the iconic industry
Sugar shack owners across Quebec are reopening their dining rooms for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strangely, they are crediting the novel coronavirus with revitalizing their industry.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Winnipeg
-
'We only have a couple of dates left': Loosened restrictions spark wedding boom in Manitoba
Capacity limits, face masks and early last calls -- the pandemic forced many brides and grooms to postpone their vows, but now, the hard-hit wedding industry is catching a break with the loosening of health restrictions.
-
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
-
The Winnipeg ice cream shop selling sweet treats to help Ukraine
One Winnipeg ice cream and dessert shop is selling sweet treats to help give back to Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
'Difficult to get good visibility': Search for missing girl in Mitchell hits one week mark
Members of the West Perth Fire Department combined their efforts with members of Perth East and North Perth on Sunday to search for a 10-year-old girl last seen at Whirl Creek in Mitchell a week ago.
-
Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week
The decision to terminate mask mandates, a wedding ring found in Elora, and Waterloo Region getting ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees round out the top stories of the week.
Regina
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Regina Police arrest male driving stolen vehicle, evading police
Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 35-year-old man after he evaded police in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
For first time, new female firefighters outnumber men in Clearview
A group of women are making history in Clearview township.
-
Pandemic changes forcing Barrie church to adapt fundraising initiatives
After a challenging period due to COVID-19, a Barrie-based church is looking at new ways to bring in lost revenue.
-
Business supporting Stayner athlete heading to national competition
A young Stayner athlete with dreams of one day reaching the Paralympics is getting a boost of support from a local business ahead of an upcoming national championship.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay plays host to regional ringette championship
North Bay has played host to hundreds of ringette players, coaches, fans, and officials for an end of the season regional championship
-
Cochrane artist supports Kidney Foundation by selling unique creations
One in 10 Canadians have kidney disease and a Cochrane artist is selling unique creations to help the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
-
Uptick in people wanting to volunteer
Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give of their time with organizations that need help