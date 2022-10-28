Cheese on the go? Vending machine in Cowichan, B.C. sells artisan cheese

If you are craving for a cheese fix on the go, the Cowichan Station Creamery in Duncan, B.C., just started offering their products via a vending machine.

The company claims to have the first artisan cheese vending machine in the province, and maybe even the entire country.

"Basically everything we make here is available in the machine," said Henry Rekers, co-owner of the creamery who got the idea after seeing that they were popular in Europe.

The creamery started selling cheeses out of the machine on Monday, which can hold up to 250 products at a time.

Located on Howie Road in Duncan, the creamery produces all their cheese on site and having the machine allows the team to be more flexible.

"This allows us to open up more to the public seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," saids Rekers.

Cheeses available in the machine range in size from 150 to 450 grams and are priced between $7 to $15.

People can pay with cash, card or Apple Pay.