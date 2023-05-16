Charges approved against man accused of ramming B.C. RCMP cruiser, injuring Mountie
Charges have been approved against a man accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
The man was shot by a Mountie in the parking lot of the North Cowichan-Duncan detachment and rushed to hospital, as was the injured officer. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the officer has since been released from hospital, according to Island District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.
Lunden Taylor Howard, born in 1994, is charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon in connection with the incident at the police station on Canada Avenue in Duncan.
Howard is also charged with assault by choking and breach of recognizance in Esquimalt earlier that day.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is still investigating what Insp. Chris Bear of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP called "a very disturbing incident" at the police station.
Witness video taken from an apartment building beside the station shows a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt standing next to a dark-coloured SUV that has crashed head-on into an RCMP cruiser, forcing the police vehicle into a ditch.
Two uniformed RCMP officers approach the man who appears to be accessing the rear passenger seat of the SUV.
One officer can be seen drawing his weapon as the man turns toward him. A single gunshot is heard and the man falls backward onto the ground.
"The main issue for us will be whether or not the officer who shot the civilian had reasonable, probable grounds to believe that there was a risk of grievous bodily harm or death to him or another individual," Ronald J. MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, told CTV News after launching the investigation.
A man is accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer before he was shot at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island on May 12, 2023. (CTV News)
It was the second police shooting in Duncan in just over six weeks after an RCMP officer shot a man who was driving a piece of heavy construction equipment through a residential neighbourhood at night.
Police said they received a report of an intoxicated man on a skid-steer loader around 9:15 p.m. on March 28. A slow chase ensued and the skid-steer collided with police vehicles before officers opened fire on the man, striking him twice in the head.
The man survived and is still recovering from serious injuries. The IIO is still investigating the incident.
"Across Canada, this has been an exceptionally difficult year for policing, with several officers killed in the line of duty," Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s minister of public safety and solicitor general, said in a statement Monday recognizing National Police Week.
"In our largest cities and smallest towns, in remote villages and Indigenous communities, we rely on police officers to prevent crime and violence, and protect people. Every day they selflessly and courageously uphold public safety, putting their lives at risk so the rest of us can live in peace and safety."
A date for Howard's first court appearance has not yet been set, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
New cancer diagnoses dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada amid health-care turmoil: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
Vancouver
-
WestJet pilots' strike notice threatens to ground hundreds of flights ahead of May long weekend
Travellers scheduled to fly with WestJet for the May long weekend may be out of luck. The union representing the airline’s pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
-
B.C. attorney general praises federal bail reform legislation
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says she welcomes the federal government's new bill that aims to improve Canada's bail system.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order lifted for Drayton Valley, some Brazeau County residents
Drayton Valley and many Brazeau County residents were able to return home starting Tuesday.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
22-month sentence for man who pushed Edmonton senior onto LRT tracks
The man who pushed an Edmonton hospital worker onto LRT tracks last year will spend another 80 days in custody.
Toronto
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Calgarians advised against using fire pits and campfires
Officials are advising residents to avoid setting fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, until further notice as wildfire smoke has gripped Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Man injured in fire at northeast Calgary apartment
A man is in hospital being treated for burns to his face following a fire at an apartment building in northeast Calgary.
Montreal
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All the Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French, the province's language office confirmed.
-
Teen pleads guilty to arson in Israel flag burning at West Island school
A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to one count of arson for setting fire to Israeli flags that were ripped down outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb in late April.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles
A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.
Regina
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.
The subject of an Amber Alert is believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.
-
'We've all had these days': Video shows cement spilling from concrete truck in Regina
Drivers had to think fast as a cement truck spilled liquid cement during Tuesday's morning commute in Regina.
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.
Barrie
-
OPP alerts Simcoe County residents about illegitimate paving company
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Barrie residents can file traffic complaints with new online police program
Police in Barrie want to pump the brakes on bad driving behaviours with a new program that allows residents to issue traffic complaints.
Saskatoon
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.
The subject of an Amber Alert is believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.
-
Sask. fire bans issued before May long weekend
Those looking to spend their long weekend camping will have to do without a campfire this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Most customers now have power in Manitoulin and area, Hwy. 6 still closed due to bush fire
A Hydro One power outage is affecting 5,644 customers in and around Manitoulin Island.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Suspended driver near the Sault showed police someone else’s licence
A suspended driver from Sault Ste. Marie tried to elude arrest this week by showing police a valid driver’s licence – that belonged to somebody else.