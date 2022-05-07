Charges announced in 2018 killing of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

Police have announced first-degree murder charges in the case of a six-year-old boy killed in Port Alberni in 2018.

Mitchell Frank, 29, and Rykel Frank, 28, were each charged Saturday with the murder of Dontay Lucas, according to a statement from Port Alberni RCMP.

The six-year-old died on March 13, 2018. His father, Patrick Lucas, has spent the last four years fighting for answers as to what happened that day.

At the time of Dontay's death, Patrick was told that the boy had fallen down the stairs at the townhome on 8th Avenue where the child was living with his mother and hit his head.

But later, Lucas was told that the youngster had bite marks on his body, and as recently as this March, the father still hadn't received any answers.

At a vigil for Dontay this year, Patrick told CTV News he had heard from RCMP that they were close to resolving the case.

"They say the information they have is confidential, and the only information they're able to give me is that the case is almost closed and they have evidence to charge two people," he said. "That's all that's been said to me."

In their statement announcing the charges Saturday, RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.

“These investigations are difficult for everyone involved, and we understand the length of time that it has taken to get to this point has been challenging for the community,” said Insp. Eric Rochette, officer in charge of the Port Alberni detachment, in the statement.

Police said no further information on the case would be provided this weekend. RCMP will hold a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to answer questions on the case.