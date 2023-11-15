VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

CFAX Santas Anonymous Toy Mountain 2023

Your donation will help a local child in need and support a homegrown charity that believes in the future of our community. Your donation will help a local child in need and support a homegrown charity that believes in the future of our community.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join us and help a family in need this holiday season. Toy Mountain is back at Uptown Shopping Centre from November 25 until December 1.

We will be there collecting new unwrapped toys and cash donations in support of CFAX Santas Anonymous.

For great gift ideas for all age groups see the link below!

Join 107.3 Virgin Radio and CTV News Vancouver Island and help put smiles on the faces of children all over the Greater Victoria area.

Hours of operation: Saturday & Sunday 10am – 6pm, Monday – Friday 6am – 7pm.

Toy Mountain is presented by Uptown Shopping Centre.

Gift Guides for ages 0 to 17 years old

