Ceremony marks start of journey home for Indigenous totem pole taken to Scotland a century ago
Members of a Canadian First Nation held a spiritual ceremony on Monday at a Scottish museum to begin the homeward journey of a totem pole stolen almost a century ago.
The 11-metre (36-foot) pole is being restored by the National Museum of Scotland to the Nisga’a Nation in northern British Columbia — one of the first times a British museum has returned artifacts to any of North America’s Indigenous peoples.
The museum agreed last year to return the pole, which has been on display in the Edinburgh building since 1930. Nisga’a researchers say it was taken without consent in 1929 by an anthropologist who sold it to the museum.
Chief Earl Stephens, who has the Nisga’a cultural name Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl, said that “in Nisga’a culture, we believe that this pole is alive with the spirit of our ancestors.”
“After nearly 100 years, we are finally able to bring our dear relative home to rest on Nisga’a lands,” he said.
Carved from red cedar in the 1860s, the pole includes family crests and animal and human figures. It commemorates the Nisga’a warrior Ts’aawit and stood outside his relatives’ home for 70 years before being removed while villagers were away for the annual hunting season.
After Monday’s ceremony attended by delegates from the Nisga’a, the museum and the Scottish and Canadian governments, workers will erect scaffolding around the pole, which will be carefully removed, packed and flown next month on a Canadian air force plane to British Columbia. It is slated to go on display in the Nisga’a Museum in the Nass Valley alongside scores of other artifacts recovered from museums.
Amy Parent, a member of the Nisga’a Nation and associate professor of education at Simon Fraser University, said it was “a very historic moment for our nation and for Scotland.”
Museum director Chris Breward said teams had been working for months on “the complex task of carefully lowering and transporting” the pole.
“We are pleased to have reached the point where that work is now underway, and we are delighted to have welcomed the Nisga’a delegation to the museum before we bid the pole farewell,” he said.
U.K. museums face multiple calls to return items taken from around the world during the period of the British Empire, including friezes that once adorned the Parthenon in Athens and the Benin bronzes from West Africa.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Canada to deny temporary residency to former Iranian minister possibly spotted in Montreal
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Breathing in wildfire smoke linked with neurological health consequences: study
As wildfires continue to rage throughout northern Canada, new research reveals neurological health consequences from breathing in excess wildfire smoke.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Thousands of redheads celebrate at annual festival in the Netherlands
Thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands this weekend to celebrate their red hair at the annual Redhead Days Festival in the southern town of Tilburg.
Vancouver
-
After wildfire evacuees faced 'challenges' accessing support, B.C. to conduct review
A review will be done to figure out why evacuees were unable to get support or accommodation immediately after fleeing a wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to the emergency management minister.
-
B.C. pharmacies limit Ozempic refills during worldwide shortage
B.C. pharmacies are limiting refills of the diabetes drug Ozempic amid a worldwide shortage that is partly due to demand for its off-label use for weight loss.
-
'This is not over': Forecast in Northern B.C. prompts shift in wildfire fighting resources
The focus of the fight against wildfires in B.C. is set to shift in the coming days, with resources being moved back into the northern part of the province where challenging conditions are in the forecast.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton post-secondary students navigate higher costs, lower availability of housing as school year begins
As post-secondary students begin to move into dorm rooms and apartments across Edmonton, many are figuring out how to manage the high cost of living.
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfires
The body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Cafe owner acquitted of charges he violated Alberta health orders during COVID pandemic
The owner of a central Alberta cafe accused of defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquitted on all charges.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of Ejaz Choudry is seeking $2 million in damages in a lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
Calgary
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash
Douglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
Calgary kid to be featured in NYC's Times Square for Down Syndrome campaign
Four-year-old Calgarian Kolby Swanson will soon have his smiling face appear above the crowds in New York City's Times Square as part of an awareness campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society.
-
Woman out for a run 'randomly targeted' by alleged voyeur: Lethbridge police
A 37-year-old Lethbrige man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly followed a stranger while she was out for a run.
Montreal
-
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Single mother with MS collecting cans to buy oxygen equipment not covered by Quebec insurance
A Quebec single mother with multiple sclerosis (MS) is collecting cans to save for an oxygen chamber -- a game changing piece of equipment which isn’t covered by RAMQ, Quebec’s health insurance board.
-
Quebec father who murdered his two three-year-olds arrested days before, friend says
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
Atlantic
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand:' RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC report
There a renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
Stiff competition for rentals in Halifax as vacancy rate rests at 1%
Finding an apartment in Halifax is not easy, as the vacancy rate rests at one per cent.
-
Shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach not deterring all beachgoers
A shark sighting at Rainbow Haven Beach on the weekend was not a worry for many beachgoers on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Bob Barker’s little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Dealerships, body shop, rental car business targeted in theft spree: Winnipeg police
Three men have been charged following a rash of break-ins at several vehicle businesses in Winnipeg that happened over six days.
Kitchener
-
Weekend barn fire in Wellington County kills over 200 cattle, causes millions in damage
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
'Had his whole future in front of him': Inquest into death of disabled Ontario teen begins
In the aftermath of Samuel Brown's sudden death, a coroner said an autopsy wasn't necessary for the Ontario teen because he had disabilities, his mother told jurors at an inquest that began Monday.
-
Sloka addresses all 50 sexual assault allegations ahead of cross examination
Before the Crown is expected to begin cross-examining Jeffrey Sloka, he individually addressed each of the 50 sexual assault allegations he’s facing.
Regina
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed
No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.
-
'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic
Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seize evidence in deadly pedestrian crash
The accused in a deadly crash in Barrie last month appeared in court Monday as police gathered more evidence.
-
Tiny Township looking to enhance its drinking water infrastructure
With a growing population and a higher water demand, the Township of Tiny is looking to enhance its drinking water infrastructure.
-
Fundraiser provides school supplies for students in Simcoe County
To help kids kick off the new school year, the Glowing Hearts Charity fundraiser Stuff the Bus is back again.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Northern Ontario police crack down on 3D-printed guns
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to crack down on what are called ‘ghost guns’ or 3D-printed firearms.
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.