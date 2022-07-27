Central Saanich farm giving all its crops to those in need
Central Saanich farm giving all its crops to those in need
With the bottom line on grocery bills climbing higher, one Central Saanich farm is looking to give away everything it grows from field to the plates of the most vulnerable.
The food will go to Our Place Society in Victoria and will be used in the organization's emergency meal program.
"It's going to help somebody in need," said Newman Farm manager Berton James on Tuesday.
Our Place Society food services manager Brian Cox says he's seen food costs rise eight to 15 per cent each month recently, and that a "significant amount" of the group's budget goes towards the meal program.
"So this is a huge relief for us and allows us to stretch things a lot further, feeding a lot more people," he said.
Newman Farm is part of the Farmlands Trust Society, which lessens food insecurity in Greater Victoria.
Society board chair Don Caverley says that the benefits of a proper meal shouldn't be underestimated.
"We all have a challenge or two in our lives and if you don’t have a good meal, that can make it or break it for someone," he said.
Last year, the Farmlands Trust Society donated $62,000 worth of produce to Our Place.
"I’ve been downtown lots of times and you can see that people need help," said James. "So if we can do a small part with food, then we're more than happy to do that."
As food prices climb with inflation, so too does the cost of fertilizer, seed and gas.
Newman Farm leans on donations, and it's looking for volunteers to keep plowing forward.
"We’re all together in how we sustain each other," said James. "We look after each other and that’s a very touching thing."
